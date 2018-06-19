Company behind push for Halifax CFL team meets privately with city council

Halifax Regional Council received an in-camera briefing from the company hoping to bring a CFL team to the Maritimes in the future.

Mayor Mike Savage confirmed the meeting was with representatives of Maritime Football Ltd., but stayed tight-lipped on the nature of the discussion.

Savage said that more information about the future of a team in Halifax could be released soon.

“You may be seeing something come forward in such a way that we can have a public discussion about the CFL in the next meeting,” he said.

The next meeting of Halifax Regional Council is scheduled for July 17.

The meeting took place behind closed doors with the agenda item being a last-minute addition to the day’s schedule — though it contained no references to Maritime Football Ltd., or the CFL.

A possible meeting had been first reported by TSN on Tuesday.

Savage said that the two sides did not have any firm numbers, but said that Maritime Football Ltd., had “advanced” their case in such a way that had firmed up the business model.

He also seemed to admit that information around a possible team should be discussed openly.

“I think we’re at the point now where this has to come out and be public as much as possible,” said Savage.