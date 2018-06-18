Families left in lurch as Minden closes its only licensed daycare centre

Some called it a bombshell. Others said it was “totally irresponsible.”

Dozens of families have been left in the lurch after the EarlyON Child and Family Centre Kawartha Lakes & Haliburton County announced that it was shutting Minden’s only licensed daycare provider June 22.

Parents were given notice Friday afternoon.

“We see that notice as being nothing short of endangering children because this is the only licensed daycare facility in the community,” said parent Matthew Wesley.

Wesley was among dozens of parents at the Centre Monday evening for an emergency meeting on the issue.

READ MORE: Canadian employers content to avoid cost and headache of providing daycare

According to a letter from the board sent to parents, the board was in the process of negotiating to transfer daycare services to another provider in the Minden community, and terminated the agreement it had with the City of Kawartha Lakes for services at the Children’s Learning Centre.

But then negotiations with the potential new operator fell through.

“We apologize for the short notice,” the letter states. “We were hopeful there would be no disruption in service, but at this time, the transition has not progressed and we will not be offering childcare after June 22, 2018. We will bill for service until that date.”

“Five days’ notice, trying to scramble, find[ing] some place else to take her, is nearly impossible. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said parent Jenn Morrow, moments before Monday’s emergency meeting began.

Morrow said it was difficult to find daycare in Minden in the first place. With about 5,600 residents, the Children’s Learning Centre is the town’s only licensed facility.

That sentiment was echoed by Richard Bradley, who said his grandchildren had attended the daycare. He started an online petition to keep the daycare open.

“It’s irresponsible. Totally irresponsible,” Bradley said. “This is really dropping a bomb on 50 kids and their families on a week’s notice. It’s crazy.

READ MORE: Here’s what could happen if Canada rolls out a national childcare program

Kelly Taylor says she relies on the daycare centre for its after-school and summer programs.

“I feel like it’s a big ripple effect, because there are parents now who are talking about having to quit their job or take a leave of absence to stay home with the kids,” she said.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott said she was made aware of the situation late last week, and said she is working to find a solution.

“I have been in contact with municipal and ministry officials over the weekend and as recently as a few minutes ago,” Scott said in a statement. “I will continue to work with them and the EarlyON Child and Family Centre to try to find a solution as soon as possible.”

Minden officials are holding a public meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Nesbitt Community Centre to further discuss the issue.