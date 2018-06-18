Tories steal Liberal-held Quebec riding in federal byelection

The Conservatives have stolen the Quebec riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord away from Justin Trudeau‘s ruling Liberals.

Conservative candidate Richard Martel jumped into a commanding early lead in a federal byelection being held in the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord.

With 70 of 188 polls reporting, the well-known former junior hockey coach has captured just over 52 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Liberal Lina Boivin with 28.6 per cent.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois candidates are bringing up the rear with 8.7 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively.

The byelection was precipitated by the resignation of Liberal MP Denis Lemieux.

He won the riding almost by fluke in the 2015 general election, with just 31 per cent of the vote. At that time, the riding contest was a four-way fight, with the NDP capturing 29.7 per cent of the vote, the Bloc taking 20.5 per cent the Conservatives taking 16.6 per cent.

But that split is no longer at play and the Conservatives, who’ve been assiduously wooing former Bloc supporters and soft nationalists in the riding, appear to be benefiting from the collapse in support for the Bloc and NDP.

The byelection is a test of Andrew Scheer’s effort to cash in on the collapse of the Bloc to recreate the nationalist-conservative coalition that helped federal Conservatives dominate the province in the 1980s.

The Conservative leader campaigned in the riding last week with former Bloc leader Michel Gauthier, who urged voters who used to support the Bloc — currently leaderless and in disarray after months of infighting — to switch their allegiance to the Conservatives.

Scheer has also endorsed a number of Quebec-focused policies designed to appeal to erstwhile separatists and soft nationalists _ such as allowing Quebec to collect federal taxes on Ottawa’s behalf so that Quebeckers would be able to file a single federal-provincial tax return each year, rather than the two they’re currently required to file.

As well, Scheer has said he’d give Quebec more power over culture and immigration and has promised to crack down on the influx of irregular refugee claimants, which has become a particular problem at Quebec’s Lacolle border crossing.

Since Trudeau became Liberal leader in 2013, the Liberals have never lost a held-riding in a byelection. And they’ve stolen four ridings from other parties — three from the Conservatives and one from the NDP.

The most stunning upset came late last year when the Liberals snagged Lac-Saint-Jean in Quebec’s nationalist heartland from the Conservatives.

Byelection comes amid nasty trade dispute

The Chicoutimi-Le Fjord byelection comes just as Trudeau is mired in a nasty trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The riding is in Quebec’s Saguenay region, the heart of the province’s aluminum industry.

Trump has imposed a tariff of 10 per cent on aluminum imports and 25 per cent on steel, using national security as the justification. Trudeau has called that “insulting” to Canada and has vowed to slap dollar-for-dollar tariffs on a range of U.S. exports to Canada, starting July 1.

Trudeau’s stance earned him an unprecedented, personal attack from Trump and his emissaries following the G7 summit in Quebec earlier this month. Trump called the prime minister “very weak and dishonest” while one of his top aides said there’s “a special place in hell” for Trudeau and others who negotiate in bad faith with the president.

While opinion polls suggest Canadians have rallied behind Trudeau, the issue evidently hasn’t helped Liberal fortunes in the byelection.

Canada’s supply management system for dairy, eggs and poultry has also been in Trump’s crosshairs of late. While Trudeau has vowed to defend supply management, his suggestion in a U.S. television interview that he’s willing to be “flexible” on the subject has concerned dairy farmers in Quebec, some of whom protested during a campaign stop the prime minister made in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord earlier this month.

The Conservatives bolstered their chances in the riding by choosing Martel as their candidate, easily the highest profile contender in the race. A well-known local candidate can be particularly influential in a byelection, when voters know their choice will make no difference to which party forms government.

Chicoutimi-Le Fjord was held by the Bloc from 2004 to 2011, when the NDP snagged the riding as party of the orange wave that swept the province.