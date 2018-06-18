Winnipeg police arrest man on trafficking charges, find drugs in taxi
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man wanted by police on drug charges was taken into custody Saturday.
Police said Ronald Brian Jackson was leaving an address in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue around 11 a.m. when he was recognized by police as the subject of an outstanding warrant.
Officers allege he was carrying about $1,200 cash. Police said he left a bag in an awaiting taxi that contained drug trafficking supplies and several drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.
Jackson has been charged with possession of drugs for the purposes of drug trafficking x4 and breach of probation.
The outstanding warrant was for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine and oxycodone, as well as other charges.
He was taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
