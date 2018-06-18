5 people, including children, struck by lightning in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP report five people, including children and a family dog, have been struck by lightning.

Earlier, police tweeted that those affected included two adults and three children, but have since released different information. At press time, it’s reported that lightning struck three adults and two children.

All those involved suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said Monday afternoon that the lightning strike was outside of a Main Street address in Courtland, Ont., east of Tillsonburg.

The investigation revealed that everyone was standing under two large maple trees at the time.

Police are reminding everyone there is no safe place to be outside in a thunderstorm.

“If you can hear thunder, it is your warning that you are within striking distance of lightning,” police said.

According to Environment Canada, every year 6 to 10 people are killed and another 150 to 160 are injured across the country as a result of lightning strikes.