Bonaventure Expressway reopens after construction blunder

The Bonaventure Expressway was safely reopened after a construction blunder forced the major city artery to shut down Monday morning.

Work crews raced all day to get the traffic flowing after asphalt connecting two sections of road was incorrectly installed during a weekend work blitz.

Fermeture de l'#ABonaventure en direction du centre-ville dès 10 h pour travaux urgents. Réouverture prévue avant l'heure de pointe de l'après-midi. #Circulation dense à prévoir toute la journée dans les environs du #pontChamplain pic.twitter.com/d3DCf0jrSe — Pont Champlain (@pontChampBridge) June 18, 2018

Asphalt was laid on the 10-centimetre drop between the two connecting sections of road to lessen impact of the transition from old pavement to the new.

“Of course a transition was installed, a temporary transition with asphalt but the transition was a bit too steep,” Champlain and Jacques Cartier bridge corporation spokesperson Nathalie Lessard said.

Workers were forced off the site early Monday morning due to heavy rainfall.

Lessard said the contractor for the job, Dimco Inc., followed protocol by placing signage to slow down traffic from 70 to 50 km/h but signs are not always respected by motorists.

Global News contacted the contractor, but it refused to comment.

The incident is being investigated, said Lessard.

“We’re really not at this point blaming anybody but we do realize that there was a problem for our motorist this morning so we are in the midst of discussion.”

Drivers whose cars were damaged may file a claim and send photos to communications@pjcci.ca.