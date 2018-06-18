Champlain Bridge
June 18, 2018 9:59 am

Crane operators off the job in Quebec to protest new training rules

By The Canadian Press

Cranes sit idle at the Champlain Bridge work site as operators walk off the job to protest new training requirements. Monday, June 18, 2018.

Crane operators are off the job Monday across Quebec, angry over new provincial training requirements.

There are about 2,000 crane operators in the province and they aren’t pleased that people without a vocational diploma will be able to obtain a crane operator’s certificate.

The union representing operators says the new program is less comprehensive and could lead to a rise in workplace accidents.

It’s unclear how long the operators will be protesting.

Last Thursday, operators protested at the new Champlain Bridge site linking Montreal and its south shore.

The Quebec Construction Commission has said it would investigate and if it was deemed a strike, that would be considered illegal.

Concerted strike or slowdown is prohibited as per the collective agreement with various trade unions which is in effect until 2021.

