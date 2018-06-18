Peterborough man wins $50,000 on Instant Ontario Lottery ticket

Peterborough has another big lottery winner.

City resident Terry Simmons claimed a $50,000 prize with Instant Ontario Lottery Gold. He claimed his prize on June 11, according to the OLG.

The scratch-off ticket is $5 per play, with the top prize of $100,000. The OLG says the odds of winning a prize are one in four.

Simmons’s winning ticket was purchased at the Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.