Peterborough man wins $50,000 on Instant Ontario Lottery ticket
Peterborough has another big lottery winner.
City resident Terry Simmons claimed a $50,000 prize with Instant Ontario Lottery Gold. He claimed his prize on June 11, according to the OLG.
The scratch-off ticket is $5 per play, with the top prize of $100,000. The OLG says the odds of winning a prize are one in four.
Simmons’s winning ticket was purchased at the Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.
