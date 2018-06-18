Consumer
June 18, 2018 3:29 pm
Updated: June 18, 2018 3:48 pm

Peterborough man wins $50,000 on Instant Ontario Lottery ticket

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Terry Simmons of Peterborough claimed $50,000 in a scratch ticket.

OLG photo
A A

Peterborough has another big lottery winner.

City resident Terry Simmons claimed a $50,000 prize with Instant Ontario Lottery Gold. He claimed his prize on June 11, according to the OLG.

READ MORE: Peterborough taxi driver wins $50,000 lottery prize

The scratch-off ticket is $5 per play, with the top prize of $100,000. The OLG says the odds of winning a prize are one in four.

Simmons’s winning ticket was purchased at the Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
$50000
durham region
Instant Ontario Lottery Gold
Instant Ontario Lottery Ticket
Lottery
Lotto
news
Olg
Peterborough
Scratch ticket

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News