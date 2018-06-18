Police seek stolen modified car and Paralympic-calibre wheelchair

Calgary police are asking assistance in locating a stolen modified car and wheelchair.

The wheelchair is of particular value to the victim because it’s specially designed for Paralympic-calibre wheelchair basketball, police said in a news release Monday.

“The victim is in the process of trying out for the Canadian Paralympic Basketball team at the end of July and requires this specific chair as it takes four months to have a new custom chair made,” police said.

READ MORE: Calgary police recover stolen wheelchair and minivan

The vehicle and the wheelchair were taken from a parkade in the Inglewood Park S.E. area sometime between 10 p.m., June 15, and 8:30 a.m., June 16, police said.

“Both the vehicle and the wheelchair have specialized modifications to allow the owner to operate them,” police said.

Police said the stolen vehicle is a 2006 Dodge Magnum R/T with Alberta plate number BVH 0737.

The vehicle also has a special lever that disables the breaks and gas pedals near the steering wheel, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.