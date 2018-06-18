Fire that caused $25 M in damage in Brandon Man. possibly human caused

A massive fire that destroyed several Brandon businesses and left 200 people homeless may have been human caused.

In a news release Monday, the Brandon Police Service said evidence suggests the fire started in a grassy area between the southernmost CP rail line and the north side of Christie’s Office Plus.

There is no evidence to support a spark from a passing train caused the fire. Instead a joint investigation between police, the fire commissioner, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services and Canadian Pacific Police Service is looking looking at the possibility it was caused by humans.

“Multiple witnesses reported seeing a number of people in the area prior to the building being engulfed in flames, suggesting that the fire may be a result of human involvement,” the statement read.

“These individuals have yet to be identified and it is unknown at this time if the fire was deliberately set or is accidental in nature.”

Investigators said the fire caused $25 million in damage.

Fire fighters were first called to Christie’s around 12:30 p.m. May 19 and found the building already engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly spread to Collyer’s Sales and Service, the Brandon Boxing Club and Kazic Kontracting.

It then jumped across the street to the Cold Beer Store, and badly damaged Massey Manor.

The Manor was home to approximately 200 people.