Winnipeg heat wave expected to last into next week

Unseasonably hot temperatures are set to greet the first day of summer on Thursday; but that won’t be the only heat Winnipeggers experience this week.

According to Environment Canada, every one of the next seven days are poised to hit at least 28° Celsius.

Of those, four days – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday – are all expected to reach at least 30° C.

If the highs are reached, seasonal averages for the end of June in Winnipeg will be easily beaten.

On June 21, the first day of summer, the average temperature in the city is 23° C. This Thursday, we are expected to get up to 32° C. That will be close to a record set in 1945, where the temperature reached a high of 34.4° C.

And the high temperatures aren’t the only positive thing in Winnipeg’s weather outlook.

Aside from a few clouds expected to roll in on Tuesday, the skies are clear and sunny throughout next Monday.

That means some relatively high daily lows and a UV index around 9.