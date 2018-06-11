Weather
June 11, 2018 1:24 pm

Mike’s Monday Outlook: rain bookends the work week

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Patricia Beach, Manitoba.

John Dalebozik/submitted
The week started on a rainy note across southern Manitoba.

A cold front swept across the south Monday morning bringing some rain and some non-severe thunderstorms.

While rain may linger in the northern prairies, the south will slowly clear and warm up thanks to high pressure building south of the border.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid twenties under sunny skies.

Thursday will likely be more overcast as low pressure will return. As this happens, winds will increase as well.

Most of the rain looks like it will fall on Friday but could begin Thursday night at some point.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast for the week of June 11, 2018.

Global News

