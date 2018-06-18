Premier Notley announces new service Alberta and status of women ministers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced changes to her cabinet Monday.

Two new ministers were sworn in for their portfolios at Government House in Edmonton Monday morning.

Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson was announced as the new Minister of Service Alberta, while Danielle Larivee was announced as the new Minister of Status for Women and the Minister of Children’s Services.

Both positions had previously been held by Stephanie McLean, who announced last month she wouldn’t seek re-election in order to focus on her law career.

Larivee had previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Deputy Government House Leader.

The changes mean the size of cabinet has been reduced by one.

Notley delivered a campaign-style speech on Saturday in Calgary to NDP supporters. She labelled the opposition United Conservatives Party of narrow self-interests, and said her government is making progress diversifying the economy.

Albertans will go to the polls next spring in a general election.