Blogs
June 18, 2018 7:38 am

Scott Thompson: Why isn’t Father’s Day a long weekend?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML
To celebrate fathers on their special day, the Children’s Museum is offering all dads half-price admission on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 17). During your visit, be sure to stop by the Creation Station between 11:00AM – 3:00PM to create a custom tie just for your dad!

To celebrate fathers on their special day, the Children’s Museum is offering all dads half-price admission on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 17). During your visit, be sure to stop by the Creation Station between 11:00AM – 3:00PM to create a custom tie just for your dad!

A A

I firmly believe Canadians need more holidays. We work way too hard.

We should all be working less and playing more.

Let’s start by making Fathers Day’s a long weekend.

Really!

READ MORE: Equal pay for equal work? Not under Ontario’s new statutory holiday pay rules

By the time Dad is finished his weekend “honey do” list, the weekend is pretty much shot anyway, isn’t it?

And then you probably asked the poor guy to BBQ his own celebratory dinner, didn’t you?

Not that Dad doesn’t like that, because what Dad doesn’t like a BBQ, even if it’s his own.


Story continues below

WATCH: Schoolhaus Culinary Arts shares some Father’s Day recipes

Of all the days in the year, Dad’s care the least about this sort of thing. They’re used to being the bottom rung of the family ladder.

But since you are making a day of it, forget the presents and cards and just give us an extra day off to spend with family as we please.

READ MORE: Moving B.C.’s Family Day creates controversy

Can you think of a better reason for a long weekend, other than Father’s Day?

Yes. Mother’s Day!

Perfect, now everyone is equally represented, since every day is kid’s day.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Father's Day
fathers
Fathers Canada
Holidays Canada
Long Weekend Canada
Statutory holidays Canada
work life balance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News