Scott Thompson: Why isn’t Father’s Day a long weekend?

I firmly believe Canadians need more holidays. We work way too hard.

We should all be working less and playing more.

Let’s start by making Fathers Day’s a long weekend.

Really!

By the time Dad is finished his weekend “honey do” list, the weekend is pretty much shot anyway, isn’t it?

And then you probably asked the poor guy to BBQ his own celebratory dinner, didn’t you?

Not that Dad doesn’t like that, because what Dad doesn’t like a BBQ, even if it’s his own.

Of all the days in the year, Dad’s care the least about this sort of thing. They’re used to being the bottom rung of the family ladder.

But since you are making a day of it, forget the presents and cards and just give us an extra day off to spend with family as we please.

Can you think of a better reason for a long weekend, other than Father’s Day?

Yes. Mother’s Day!

Perfect, now everyone is equally represented, since every day is kid’s day.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.