Moving B.C.’s Family Day creates controversy

As we head into the Family Day long weekend, the provincial government has decided that next year, it will fall on a different day.

The holiday is being moved back a week to the third Monday in February.

The change is generating controversy in the Okanagan with both sides claiming “their way” is better for business.

The move will line up B.C.’s February holiday with other provincial holidays.

The province says the majority of businesses it has heard from are in favour of the change, and the move will help relatives who live in different provinces get together as a family.

The switch is also supported by B.C.’s Green Party.

“Right now, anybody who works in the business community really doesn’t get it off because it is no longer Family Day anywhere else in Canada,” said party leader Andrew Weaver on a visit to the Okanagan.

Weaver points out that when other Canadian provinces and the U.S. are celebrating statutory holidays next week, it also poses challenges for those in business.

“We have to work here but you can’t work here because everyone else is not working,” said Weaver.

However, with the ski resort at 100 per cent capacity both weekends, Silver Star Mountain Resort doesn’t want to see B.C. and Alberta’s Family Days aligned.

“If we are going to combine the two busiest days of the year into one, it is just going to be impossible for people to be able to enjoy their weekend away,” said resort spokesman Oscar Gordon.

It will also mean one less long weekend for the ski hill to capitalize on.

“There is no denying a lot of local businesses will be affected, not just ourselves, but people across the Okanagan aren’t going to be able to spread the wealth,” said Gordon.

The owner of two shops at the hill would also like to keep the status quo.

“By having everything on the same weekend, suddenly the highways are more crowded which leads to a lot more accidents [and] airlines are more crowded which leads to higher prices,” said store owner Brian James.