‘I feel devastated’: Demolition begins at Domtar Garden amid frustration

Demolition has begun at Domtar Garden, the park at the corner of Bleury Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard that is often cited as one of the few remaining green spaces in the city’s downtown core.

The cement tiles that comprised the path in the centre of the garden have already been dug up.

“I feel devastated,” Sophie Vallée-Smejda told Global News.

“We tried so hard to protect this garden. We feel like it was part of the uniqueness of the area.”

Vallée-Smejda tried for months to stop the destruction of the park, but it was cordoned off last week.

An apartment complex of more than 30 storeys is being put up where the park is now.

After public outcry, the City of Montreal chose to put another park across the street, in an area that is currently used as a parking lot, but that was previously earmarked for the McCord Museum.

Global News reached out to both the McCord Musuem and Canvar, the developer building the complex.

A McCord spokesperson was unavailable and Canvar didn’t respond immediately to comment requests.

“I’m very sad for the McCord Museum,” Vallée-Smejda said. “I really do feel like this area does need a park.”

A city spokesperson wrote Global News, saying the file wasn’t handled properly by the previous administration and that there were promises made without everyone being in the loop on the file.

“We’ve taken it back and are now working with the museum to find solutions,” the spokesperson said.