It’s going to get hot in the Okanagan
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the enitre Okanagan valley.
A building ridge of high pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer weather over the next few days.
Temperatures will reach near 30C on Monday in the Central Interior and near 35C in the Southwest Interior.
The warm weather is expected to persist until Wednesday.
The first day of summer is Thursday, June 21.
