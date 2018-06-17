Toronto police ask for help identifying woman who fell in front of subway train

Toronto police say they need the public’s help identifying a woman who accidentally fell in front of a subway train Saturday evening.

Officers said they were called to Pape subway station at 8:40 p.m. with reports someone had fallen onto the track.

They said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. However, she did not have identification on her.

READ MORE: Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train

She is described as five feet and four inches tall, 145 pounds, shoulder-length light-brown hair, tattoo on her left shoulder with the word ‘love.’ She was wearing a black tank top, black tights and black high-heeled shoes with laced-straps. Officers said she appears to be between the age of 25 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.