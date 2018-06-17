Canada
June 17, 2018 2:52 pm
Updated: June 17, 2018 4:01 pm

Toronto police ask for help identifying woman who fell in front of subway train

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police were on scene at the Pape subway station on Saturday evening after they say a woman accidentally fell and was struck by a train.

Toronto police say they need the public’s help identifying a woman who accidentally fell in front of a subway train Saturday evening.

Officers said they were called to Pape subway station at 8:40 p.m. with reports someone had fallen onto the track.

They said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. However, she did not have identification on her.

She is described as five feet and four inches tall, 145 pounds, shoulder-length light-brown hair, tattoo on her left shoulder with the word ‘love.’ She was wearing a black tank top, black tights and black high-heeled shoes with laced-straps. Officers said she appears to be between the age of 25 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

