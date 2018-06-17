Entertainment
The Hobbit’s 5 armies do battle in Czech forest

By Staff Reuters

Spears crossed, swords touched and arrows flew in a Czech forest over the weekend as hundreds of fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit reenacted a major battle.

More than 1,000 people, dressed in costumes from Tolkien’s books, took part in the Battle of the Five Armies, according to organizers of the annual event, held in a forest near the Czech town of Doksy, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Prague.

Participants dressed as characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's novel "The Hobbit" re-enact the "Battle of Five Armies" in a forest near Doksy

Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018.

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018.

Participants dressed as characters from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018.

Participants dressed as characters from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018.

Participants dressed as characters from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018.

Participants dressed as characters from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018.

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018.

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near Doksy

A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

They fought with wooden weapons and any sharp points were wrapped in plastic to avoid injuries.

Although inspired by well known stories from Middle-earth, the results of battles at the event are not predetermined, and on several occasions the evil side has actually won.

“We come here to enjoy a great battle, great atmosphere, have a little fight and to meet people one sees only once a year,” said Lucie Zavadilova, attending the battle for the sixth time.

 

 

Global News