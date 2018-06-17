The Hobbit’s 5 armies do battle in Czech forest

Spears crossed, swords touched and arrows flew in a Czech forest over the weekend as hundreds of fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit reenacted a major battle.
More than 1,000 people, dressed in costumes from Tolkien’s books, took part in the Battle of the Five Armies, according to organizers of the annual event, held in a forest near the Czech town of Doksy, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Prague.
Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” re-enact the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018.
A participant dressed as a character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel “The Hobbit” takes part in a reenactment of the “Battle of Five Armies” in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 16, 2018. Picture taken June 16, 2018.
They fought with wooden weapons and any sharp points were wrapped in plastic to avoid injuries.
Although inspired by well known stories from Middle-earth, the results of battles at the event are not predetermined, and on several occasions the evil side has actually won.
“We come here to enjoy a great battle, great atmosphere, have a little fight and to meet people one sees only once a year,” said Lucie Zavadilova, attending the battle for the sixth time.
