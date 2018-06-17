680 CJOB and Global News men share their best dad jokes

Father’s Day – it’s a time to celebrate dads, even if their sense of humour often generates more eye rolling than laughter.

The funny fathers from Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB pulled out their best dad jokes to mark the occasion.

680 CJOB host Greg Mackling told his Winnipeg dad joke that gets a groan from his kids.

“What’s a pirate’s favourite bridge?

It’s the Arrrrlington Bridge.”

680 CJOB host Kelly Moore shared a dirty joke.

“A white horse fell in black mud.”

Global Reporter Kevin Hirschfield shared his favourite joke.

“I would never buy anything with Velcro, it’s a complete rip off.”

Global News Morning producer Scott Duarte told his top joke.

“I used to be addicted to the Hokey Pokey, but it’s OK, I turned myself around.”

Global News at 6 Producer Mitch Rosset went back to his sports background for his joke.

“What’s a golfer’s favourite music? Swing.”