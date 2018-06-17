Dad Jokes
June 17, 2018 12:39 pm

680 CJOB and Global News men share their best dad jokes

By Reporter  Global News

The men from Global News at 680 CJOB shared their best dad jokes.

Global News
A A

Father’s Day – it’s a time to celebrate dads, even if their sense of humour often generates more eye rolling than laughter.

The funny fathers from Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB pulled out their best dad jokes to mark the occasion.

680 CJOB host Greg Mackling told his Winnipeg dad joke that gets a groan from his kids.

“What’s a pirate’s favourite bridge?

It’s the Arrrrlington Bridge.”

680 CJOB host Kelly Moore shared a dirty joke.

“A white horse fell in black mud.”

Global Reporter Kevin Hirschfield shared his favourite joke.

“I would never buy anything with Velcro, it’s a complete rip off.”

Global News Morning producer Scott Duarte told his top joke.

“I used to be addicted to the Hokey Pokey, but it’s OK, I turned myself around.”

Global News at 6 Producer Mitch Rosset went back to his sports background for his joke.

“What’s a golfer’s favourite music? Swing.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dad Jokes
Global New
jokes
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News