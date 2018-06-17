Surrey vigil held for two teenagers killed in shooting

The Surrey community, along with the families of the two teenagers killed in what police call a targeted shooting, gathered for a vigil at Holland Park on Saturday evening.

On June 4, 16-year-old Jason Jhutty and 17-year-old Jesse Bhangal were gunned down near 188th Street and 40th Avenue.

As those attending remembered and mourned the lives that were lost, emotions ran high when Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal was confronted while speaking with media.

The community questioned Dhaliwal about millions of federal dollars that were promised by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to help tackle gang violence.

“Mr. Goodale came to Surrey in November 2017 and promised to give $325 million … I’m here because I have sympathy with the family … I have young kids too.”

Jhutty and Bhangal were not known to police and the investigation into their deaths is ongoing.