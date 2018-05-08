3 people arrested after a shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP has arrested three people connected to a shooting that took place this weekend in the Guildford area.

On May 5 2018, at around 1:17 a.m., Surrey RCMP officers on duty heard the sound of gun fire coming from the east side of the Surrey RCMP’s Guildford district office. Officers then patrolled the area and found a seriously injured man who was transported to the hospital.

Three individuals associated to a suspect vehicle seen leaving the area have been arrested and taken into custody. Two people have been charged in relation to the shooting and the other was released without charges.

On May 7 2018, officers executed search warrants in the 9500 block of 120 street as part of the on-going investigation.

They believe this was a targeted attack.

The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has not released any more details at this time but is asking for anyone with information about this to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Anonymous reports can go through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.