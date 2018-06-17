Motorcycle driver hospitalized after ‘serious collision’ involving a Mini Cooper in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a serious collision involving a motorcycle sent the rider to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night.

RCMP say a 28-year-old motorcycle driver travelling southbound crashed into a Mini Cooper at the intersection of Griffiths Drive and 18th Avenue around 5 pm.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to hospital in serious, and possibly, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: OPP say woman, 47, dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 403

While the cause of the collision is still under investigation, police say speed may be a contributing factor and do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are now reminding all motorists to obey posted speed limits and always prepare for the unexpected, adding motorcycle crashes in B.C. peak in the summer as warmer weather bring out more riders onto the road.

If you have any information about the collision, or have dashcam video of the incident, you’re asked to contact police at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.