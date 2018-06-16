OPP say woman, 47, dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 403
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after her motorcycle collided with another vehicle overnight Friday.
Officers said the 47-year-old woman collided with an SUV and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
On Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the rider succumbed to her injuries.
OPP are investigating the incident.
