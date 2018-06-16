Crime
OPP say woman, 47, dead after motorcycle collision on Highway 403

OPP are investigating after a 47-year-old woman died when her motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died after her motorcycle collided with another vehicle overnight Friday.

Officers said the 47-year-old woman collided with an SUV and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the rider succumbed to her injuries.

OPP are investigating the incident.

