RCMP showcase diversity at Regina’s 29th annual Queen City Pride Parade

Rainbows, smiles and messages of equality filled Regina’s downtown as the Queen City Pride parade kicked off its 29th year.

“It’s a place to come [and] see all the different kinds of love and to have fun,” one festival-goer said.

This year, more than 80 organizations took part, with some participants holding signs and others on floats — all in a show of support for the LGBTQ2 community.

Regina police and RCMP weren’t allowed to don their uniforms, but that didn’t stop them from taking part in matching t-shirts.

“I think the important thing is not what we’re wearing at the parade, but that we’re participating,” RCMP admin and personnel officer Supt. Kris Vibe said.

For the past 11 years, Rielly Knock has been a member of the Meadow Lake RCMP, and two years ago, he came out as transgender.

“[It’s] kind of one of those hindsight is 20/20 kind of things,” Knock said. “When I started, I identified as female and I was an out lesbian and I had a wife and two kids.”

Even though he has the support of his family behind him, he admits coming out to the organization wasn’t easy.

“It was scary,” Knock explained. “It’s a fairly male-dominated organization and I didn’t really know how people were going to handle it.”

But his worries faded as he found acceptance from not only those he works with, but those he serves.

“I didn’t expect such a welcome from the division as a whole, necessarily, I kind of just expected that nobody would know how to handle it and things like that,” Knock said.

Since he transitioned, the RCMP has come out with a guidebook for other members who want to do the same.

“The more we’re reflective of the Canadian population, the better we’re able to serve that population and serve our community,” Vibe said.

For Knock, he says it’s important to represent the community he serves, and what better way to show that diversity than during Pride? Because at the end of the day, as the saying goes, love is love.