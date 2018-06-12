Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Regina

In less than 24 hours after students painted a rainbow on a crosswalk in Harbour Landing, it has been vandalized.

Students from École Harbor Landing painted the crosswalk in front of their school Monday only to find someone had driven a vehicle over it and left black skid marks.

“The Rainbow Crosswalk painted by students at École Harbour Landing School demonstrates their honest desire to make all students, residents and visitors in the Harbour Landing community feel like they belong, like they are welcome and that they are safe,” read a statement from the Regina Public School Board.

“Vandalism to a crosswalk, or to any public structure in a community demonstrates one individual’s fundamental disrespect and disregard for that community and its residents.”

The crosswalk was painted to coincide with Regina Pride week.