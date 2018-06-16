Immigrant advocacy group marches in support of undocumented migrants

Demonstrators marched in the streets of Montreal on Saturday to make an appeal for the rights of migrant groups.

“We need in Canada a comprehensive regularization program for all migrants,” Claire Abraham spokesperson for Solidarity Across Borders told Global News.

Much of this has come into focus as more migrants turn up at the border crossing at Lacolle, many of whom are fleeing the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

For example, a spike in migrants of Haitian origin occurred recently after Trump said he would pull Temporary Protected Status from them.

READ MORE: The U.S. has migrant boys separated from their parents living at a former Walmart

“Many of the migrants who cross the border from the United States get sent back to the United States, which puts them in a position of extreme insecurity,” Abraham said.

The march has been an annual occurrence in Montreal since 2004.

The organization estimates there are more than 200,000 people living in Canada without legal status.