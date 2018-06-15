Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after shooting at Whitby apartment building
Durham Regional Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times at a Whitby apartment building on Friday.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to an apartment building on White Oaks Court near Highway 412 and Dundas Street West at around 5:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
The victim, who is in his mid-20s, was flown to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance in serious condition.
As of Friday evening, the spokesperson said the man’s condition was upgraded to stable.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call Det. Groat at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
