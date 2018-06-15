Man airlifted to Toronto hospital after shooting at Whitby apartment building

Durham Regional Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times at a Whitby apartment building on Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to an apartment building on White Oaks Court near Highway 412 and Dundas Street West at around 5:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

The victim, who is in his mid-20s, was flown to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance in serious condition.

Officers are onscene of a shooting at an apartment on White Oaks in Whitby. One male with serious injuries to be transported to hospital. More info to follow — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) June 15, 2018

As of Friday evening, the spokesperson said the man’s condition was upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Det. Groat at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1845 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.