Province completes review into harassment allegations at Calgary Drop-In Centre

A review of workplace harassment allegations at the Calgary Drop-In Centre (CDIC) by the province is complete, showing the province is satisfied with new policies and procedures implemented at the centre.

The review comes after bullying and harassment allegations surfaced last winter.

Former CDIC associate director Stephanie Raynor-Hohol alleges she was bullied, grabbed and harassed last October by her former co-worker at the centre.

READ MORE: Funding for Calgary Drop-In Centre could be in question following harassment allegations

This prompted the City of Calgary, CDIC and the province to each launch their own independent investigations into the claims.

In an emailed statement, the province called the allegations “extremely concerning” adding “that is why [it] launched a review of this situation,” community and social services spokesperson Samantha Power said.

Power said the new policies at the CDIC will “improve workplace culture.”

“The drop-in recently implemented new policies and procedures to support the health, safety, and security of staff,” the statement read.

“There has been a change in leadership at the Calgary Drop-In Centre at both the staff and board level.”

It’s a move the province said was an encouraging development. Raynor-Hohol said the changes validate her decision to speak out.

“With the province today, bold statements they were making. It’s good. It’s the beginning,” she said.

Raynor-Hohol also commended the City of Calgary for how they handled the allegations.

“Their investigation came forward and they were going to watch and work with the drop-in, and say ‘You know they didn’t have the systems in place,’” she said.

“I think it is a step and I think it hasn’t happened before. That in itself is a triumph. We have to keep the pressure on to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Raynor-Hohol said.

The City of Calgary said the CDIC has an action plan it believes will enable it to “sufficiently address concerns.”

“The city continues to meet monthly with the leadership of the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society and monitors the organization to ensure it continues to meet the expectations in the funding agreement,” said Melanie Hulsker, Calgary Neighbourhoods director.

Board of directors board chair Ken Uzeloc called the findings “reassuring.”

“Obviously having the provincial government and the city doing reviews, [it] kind of reaffirms that we are on the right approach and we are doing things that we should be doing as an organization,” Uzeloc said.

READ MORE: Calgary Drop-In Centre sees leadership change amid harassment, bullying allegations

The former CDIC employee who was accused, Steve Baldwin, released a statement calling the allegations against him “baseless and untrue,” adding he “promoted a safe and secure workplace for clients and staff” while he worked there.

The CDIC said a new workplace fairness ombudsman at the drop-in will also be another resource for staff.