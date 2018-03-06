Calgary Drop-In Centre sees leadership change amid harassment, bullying allegations

The executive director of the Calgary Drop-In Centre, Debbie Newman, has resigned after harassment allegations surfaced last month, according to a release from the chair of the board of directors, Ken Uzeloc.

Several employees came forward in February with stories of harassment and bullying by their colleagues at the DI.

Former associate director of fund development Stephanie Raynor-Hohol told Global News that within weeks of starting her job in October 2016, her staff started reporting questionable conduct by a co-worker.

“While it saddens me to leave the DI, recent allegations about problems in the workplace have become a major distraction from our mission,” Newman said in a release.

“I am stepping down for the good of the organization. I wish the DI and its clients nothing but the best.”

The City of Calgary said Tuesday it’s still reviewing its funding commitment to the centre and expects an update on that review could come next week.

The Government of Alberta is also still conducting its review of the policies and procedures in place at the DI when it comes to workplace health and safety and harassment, according to press secretary for the Minister of Community and Social Services.

That review process is aimed at ensuring the DI is adhering to its agreement with the government to follow the proper policies to ensure a good work environment for employees.

Last year, the government gave $13.3 million to the centre.

Newman had been working with the DI for 22 years, serving as the executive director for the last seven years.

The DI is now looking for a new executive director, Uzeloc said. Until then, associate executive director Sandra Clarkson will serve as the interim leader.

Global News reached out to Uzeloc and Newman for comment, but neither were available.