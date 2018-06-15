B.C. woman’s petition seeking justice in her father’s death presented to minister with 60,000 names

Sixty-thousand people can’t be wrong.

That’s the message Monique Hui delivered to Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth Friday afternoon, along with a petition demanding for more action against repeat excessive speeders with repeat offences.

Her campaign gathered tens of thousands of signatures in just five days.

Her father, Alphonsus Hui, was killed on November 14, 2015 after his vehicle was struck on Oak Street while he was on his way to work.

The other driver, Ken Chung, was going 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the same street, and was moving at 119 km/h when the impact happened.

Chung was recently acquitted of dangerous driving causing death because the judge said that momentary excessive speeding didn’t meet the test to find criminal fault.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) is appealing the ruling.