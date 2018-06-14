Crown to appeal acquittal of driver who killed Vancouver doctor while going 3x the speed limit

The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced on Thursday that the Crown is appealing the acquittal of a man in a car crash that left a beloved Vancouver doctor dead.

In a news release, the BCPS announced the Crown was appealing a decision that acquitted Ken Chung of dangerous driving causing the death of Dr. Alphonsus Hui in 2015.

Hui was headed to work when the collision occurred. Chung was driving 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Oak Street, and was moving at 119 km/h when the impact happened.

Hui died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.

“I think our family, although we’re a bit tired, I think that at this time we are having a quiet celebration that we are one step closer to justice,” Hui’s daughter Monique told Global News.

The appeal comes after Monique organized a Change.org petition that urged the Crown to appeal the case.

It had drawn over 50,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

At trial, the judge decided that momentary excessive speeding didn’t meet the test to find criminal fault.

The crash, he said, was a momentary lapse.

Chung would later be found guilty of excessive speeding in a separate case, Monique said.

Monique will personally deliver the petition to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on Friday.

–With files from Liza Yuzda