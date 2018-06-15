B.C. announces $175K fund to fight harassment and bullying in arts, film

B.C. is kicking in new funding for people who work in arts and the creative industries amid public debate over the #MeToo movement.

The province says the new $175,000 fund will go to supporting respectful and inclusive workplaces, and will be used for workshops, toolkits and training.

Provincial government agency Creative BC will administer the fund, and eligible organizations will be able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 for respectful workplace training.

Minister of Arts and Culture Lisa Beare says she is confident the fund will help those coming forward with harassment concerns.

“It will reduce the risks, clearly, and identify expectations and ensure those that come forward are listened to and respected,” she said.

“It will empower those in the sector to speak out if they experience bullying, harassment or assault at work.”

Last November, B.C.’s “Hollywood North” had its own ‘Me Too’ moment when Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer on a number of CW TV shows, including Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact.

B.C.’s creative industries include artists, the motion picture industry and digital media.

The province has the highest concentration of artists in Canada, with a creative sector employing more than 90,000 full-time workers.

The province says the industry contributes more than $5 billion to the economy each year.