Saskatchewan’s minimum wage set to rise 10 cents

Saskatchewan's minimum wage is set to rise by 10 cents in October.

Saskatchewan’s hourly minimum wage will rise by 10 cents later this year.

Wages will increase to $11.06 an hour from $10.96 an hour on October 1.

Currently, Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in the country.

Nova Scotia increased their minimum wage by 15 cents on April 1, to $11.00 per hour.

The province has used an indexation formula to calculate increases in the minimum wage since 2011.

