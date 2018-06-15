Saskatchewan’s minimum wage set to rise 10 cents

Saskatchewan’s hourly minimum wage will rise by 10 cents later this year.

Wages will increase to $11.06 an hour from $10.96 an hour on October 1.

Currently, Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in the country.

Nova Scotia increased their minimum wage by 15 cents on April 1, to $11.00 per hour.

The province has used an indexation formula to calculate increases in the minimum wage since 2011.