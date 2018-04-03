Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in the country

Saskatchewan now has the lowest minimum wage in the country after Nova Scotia increased their minimum wage by 15 cents on April 1.

Workers in the Maritime province are now making $11.00 per hour.

Saskatchewan will re-evaluate their $10.96 per hour minimum wage on Oct. 1, however, all minimum wage changes in the province will be subject to cabinet approval.

A labour advocate from Nova Scotia said that although the minimum wage is now set to $11.00 per hour, it still isn’t enough.

Nova Scotia Federation of Labour president Danny Cavanagh said the increase will do nothing to lift low-wage earners out of poverty.

The federation is involved with Fight For 15, a global movement aiming to shine the spotlight on income inequality.