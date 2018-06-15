White Butte RCMP investigate skate park assault

RCMP are investigating an alleged assault that occurred between youth at an outdoor park in the community of White Butte.

A video circulating on social media showed a young girl aggressively grabbing the hair of a boy, while others jeered, and watched the events unfold.

RCMP officials said that since the investigation began, they were advised the video had been shared on social media.

“We understand the concerns we have heard raised by our community members. We are actively investigating this matter and working with our schools,” White Butte RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Sauve said in a press release.

In addition to investigating the alleged assault, officers have been working closely with local schools and giving school talks relating to how to avoid physical confrontations and internet safety.

“It is important to note that because the youth involved in the incident are identifiable and under the age of 18, we are limited in what information we can discuss publicly, including the outcome of the investigation,” Sauve added.

This story will be updated.