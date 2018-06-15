21-year-old Kamloops woman dies in fall from cliff at Wells Gray Provincial Park

A 21-year-old Kamloops woman is dead after falling from a cliff in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Clearwater RCMP were called to the park around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, to reports a woman had fallen over the edge at Spahats Creek Falls, a popular tourist destination just north of Clearwater.

Police said when they arrived, they determined the woman had fallen between 400 and 500 feet from the cliff.

Mounties said the victim was with another woman and two men at the time of the fall.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating “all circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to a media release, but investigators do not suspect foul play in the woman’s death.

RCMP officers retrieved the woman’s body Thursday with help from the Clearwater, Kamloops and 100 Mile search-and-rescue teams, BC Park Rangers and Yellowhead Helicopters.