Middlesex-London Health Unit issues second heat alert of 2018 ahead of weekend highs

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a heat alert for London and Middlesex County ahead of sweltering temperatures set to arrive on Sunday and Monday.

It’s the second heat alert issued by the health unit this year.

Forecasters with Environment Canada say London and Middlesex will see daytime highs of 32 C for both Sunday and Monday, before cooler weather returns overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“What we are doing today is giving as much of an advanced warning as we can for the public to prepare,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector.

“The last few days have been relatively cool, but this rapid change will surely cause some problems this weekend,” Walker said.

The heat alert will come into effect on Sunday and will remain in effect until temperatures drop overnight on Monday.

“Our bodies have yet to adapt to the heat following a rather cold spring,” Walker said.

Walker adds any time temperatures reach this high, the chances for health risks increase.

“That could pose some serious problems, such as severe heat stroke,” he said.

He advises you to trade coffee and pop for water, and drink as much as you can throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, if you do suffer from any heat-related illness, Walker says to find shade, drink water, and call 911 or Telehealth Ontario immediately at 1-866-797-0000.