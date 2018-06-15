Fun weekend for young children with London Kids Expo at Victoria Park

The annual Kids Expo and Children’s Festival kicks off Father’s Day weekend with a carnival in the city’s core.

The three-day event begins Friday at Victoria Park, with a lot of activities and entertainment installed for the kids. There will be giant jenga, jumbo checkers, plasma cars, rides, and a play village.

An exciting feature located at the centre of the park is a virtual reality experience, and kids will have the opportunity to build a bear.

There are over 80 organizations at the park, with tons of toys to be won.

Doug Hillier, president of Family Shows Canada, tells 980 CFPL the event was created for his oldest son, Mitchell, 26 years ago.

“It was really out of necessity to create something for people who wanted to enjoy a day with their kids,” Hillier said.

Mitchell will be attending the event on Saturday — along with his son.

Hillier says parents will enjoy Saturday’s surprise of Polka Dot Door, a series he grew up watching.

He adds children will love Glee London, a dancing and singing performance of popular music.

Parents and Children can purchase a $20 all-day ride bracelet, which gives them unlimited access to all rides.

Hillier says on average 50,000 people attend the festival, though numbers can vary as a result of the weather.

Dufferin Avenue is closed for the event.

Further information about the event can be found online canadasbiggestparty.com