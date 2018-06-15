Weather
June 15, 2018 4:24 pm

Major thunderstorm warning for Fraser Valley, Whistler, Okanagan and beyond

By Online Journalist  Global News

Thunder and lightning strikes in Kamloops.

Tierney Bracewell
Better batten down the hatches.

Major thunderstorms could be coming for Whistler, the Fraser Valley, the Okanagan and other parts of B.C.’s Interior, according to a weather alert from Environment Canada on Friday.

The alert was issued for seven areas: B.C.’s Chilcotin region, the Fraser Canyon, the Nicola region, the Similkameen area, the Okanagan Valley, the Fraser Valley and Whistler.

It warns that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain.”

Environment Canada also warned that strong wind gusts and intense lightning are possible.

A halo of light around downtown Vancouver following the thunderstorm. Credit: Jonica

Jonica/Global News file

There may also be heavy downpours that could see flash floods or water pool on roads.

Alerts like this are issued when atmospheric conditions are ripe for the development of thunderstorms that can produce hail, strong winds and “torrential rainfall.”

