Police are still searching for missing Bradford man

Police are still searching for a missing Bradford man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 12.

South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house on June 12 at around 3:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since.

Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.

MISSING PERSON: We're renewing our public appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing #Bradford man. Christian Robinson has not been seen or heard from since Tues at 3:30 pm. Call us if you can help 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or @CrimeSDM #Missingperson pic.twitter.com/HAjSxv9BNf — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 15, 2018