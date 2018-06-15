Crime
Police are still searching for missing Bradford man

Police are searching for Christian Robinson (above) who was last seen leaving his home in Bradford on June 12.

Police are still searching for a missing Bradford man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 12.

South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house on June 12 at around 3:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since.

Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow-and-white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.

Police are concerned for Robinson’s well-being, and are renewing their appeal to the public for information.

Police are urging anyone with information to please contact local police or South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

