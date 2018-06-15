Police are still searching for missing Bradford man
Police are still searching for a missing Bradford man who was last seen on Tuesday, June 12.
South Simcoe police say 46-year-old Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house on June 12 at around 3:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since.
Police have described Robinson as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short, light brown hair.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow-and-white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.
Police are concerned for Robinson’s well-being, and are renewing their appeal to the public for information.
Police are urging anyone with information to please contact local police or South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
