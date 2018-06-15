Okanagan Lake slowly receding, but state of emergency still in place

With water levels in Okanagan Lake slowly receding, an evacuation order for one property on Westside Road in the Central Okanagan was rescinded on Friday.

However, with Okanagan Lake at 342.61 metres as of Friday, a state of emergency is still in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan. The RDCO says Okanagan Lake’s full-pool level is 342.48 metres.

The Emergency Operations Centre says it is dismantling most of its flood protection measures, though some will remain until the lake drops to full pool. The EOC says these measures include log booms installed near Swim Bay in Peachland and the bird sanctuary in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Community input sought in Summerland

The EOC is also advising that residents consider dismantling flood protection measures installed on private property. Residents with sandbags can return them to locations as found at cordemergency.ca/map.

Sandbags will be accepted until the end of Thursday, June 28. Sandbags should be returned with the sand still in the bags.

The EOC says caution should be exercised when dealing with sandbags that have been sitting in stagnant water, as they may contain mold. Wearing N95 respirators, gloves and rubber boots plus thoroughly washing your hands and clothes after handling wet or soaked sandbags is urged.

The EOC added that sandbags should not be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other water sources, stating that not only is it illegal, but the impact of extra sand can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities.

Further, the EOC said with Okanagan Lake still above full pool, boaters are encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds down to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for South Okanagan, Similkameen