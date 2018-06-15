Canada
June 15, 2018 1:54 pm
Community input sought in Summerland

The District of Summerland is holding an open house regarding the renovation of the old library building.

The District of Summerland is seeking public input at an open house regarding renovation of the ‘old library’ building.

The district says an architectural firm was hired in January of 2018 to renovate the building at 9545 Wharton St., which will become Summerland’s arts and cultural centre. The Summerland Arts Council and Potters Guild, which leased space in the former town hall, will be the core tenants of the renovated building.

On Tuesday, June 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., representatives from Sahuri + Associates Architecture Inc., will be at the open house to share draft plans. The district says it is seeking public input regarding how this space can be best used for the community.

