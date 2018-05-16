Several Summerland break-ins frustrate business owners

Sunday night someone broke into the Agur Lake Camp administration office in Summerland and stole the charity’s computer and power point projector.

It’s just the most recent in what some are calling a rash of robberies that has frustrated business owners, who are pushing for an increased police presence in the downtown core.

“I would like to see more of it, more police officers,” Carousel Antiques owner Daisy Reiger said.

There have been so many business burglaries of late that last week a handful of Summerland business operators met with RCMP in hopes of getting some answers.

They were told to “target harden” their stores by adding increased security measures including alarms, bars and surveillance systems.