Summerland state of emergency cancelled

The District of Summerland has cancelled a local state of emergency.

The directive was issued on March 30 as the result of a landslide on Garnet Valley Road where two homes were affected – damaging one of them.

The slide was caused by a heavy amount of groundwater and officials warn that residents must be vigilant.

“Residents should exercise caution when near slopes and be aware of any ground movement. Slopes may be saturated and subject to erosion and/or slippage. If there are signs of movement, individuals should leave the area immediately as slide activity can start very quickly,” mayor Peter Waterman said in a news release.

The District said it can’t mitigate or manage groundwater that originates on crown land or private property.

It’s advising residents to take the necessary steps to protect their properties without having an impact on their neighbours or Summerland infrastructure.