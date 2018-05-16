Barnston Island in Metro Vancouver placed on evacuation alert due to rising flood levels

On Wednesday morning, the Metro Vancouver Regional District placed Barnston Island under an evacuation alert.

The alert is a precautionary measure and Barnston Island residents are not required to leave at this time, but are advised to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order.

Access to Barnston Island is now restricted to residents, businesses and those with a family connection. Barnston Island Regional Park is also closed.

“All the residents have been alerted that they might need to leave the island if the water level continues to rise,” said Rod Tulett, emergency program co-ordinator for Metro Vancouver.

“We’re currently assisting the Katzie First Nation Reserve on the island with sandbagging and we’ve got additional sandbags available for the residents and they can come and pick them up at a location on the island.

Residents of the island are being asked to:

Gather essential items, such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable documents, immediate care needs and pets, and be prepared to leave quickly.

Know the location of all household members and determine a place to meet if separated during a potential evacuation.

Prepare to evacuate children, persons with a disability or elderly persons.

Begin relocating large pets and livestock to a safe area immediately. No large animals will be allowed on the Barnston Ferry once an Evacuation Order is issued.

Arrange accommodation for your family, if possible, in the event of an evacuation. Emergency lodging will be provided if necessary.

If time permits, consider taking steps to protect your property from damage.

Ferry service

The Barnston Island ferry is now operating around the clock to move any large pets and livestock.

When levels at the Mission gauge crest 6.5 metres, the Barnston Island ferry will continue to operate for as long as practical, according to Metro Vancouver, but will be suspended should the dock facilities become submerged.