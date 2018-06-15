Edmonton motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision on Fort Road

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after being involved in a collision in north Edmonton on Friday morning.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Fort Road, when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at Fort Road and 133 Avenue.

READ MORE: Serious crash involving motorcycle on Yellowhead Trail

Staff Sgt. Dave Demarco said there was a police officer in the area who witnessed the crash.

“A motorcycle was observed northbound on Fort Road going through the intersection at 129 Avenue in excess of the required speed,” Demarco said.

“A marked police car was at the location at the time. It appeared that the motorcycle accelerated. There was not a criminal flight or criminal flight event that occurred at that point in time.”

READ MORE: Five motorcyclists killed in two weeks in Alberta raises concerns about driver awareness

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. No one else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Edmonton police major collision investigation section.

Fort Road was closed in both directions near the scene of the crash after the incident.