Southeast Sask. hit with 151 km/h winds, tennis ball sized hail

Just as anticipated, southeastern Saskatchewan was slammed with severe weather on Thursday.
Warm, moist air created ideal conditions for a supercell to develop around 3 p.m. near Estevan.
Supercell tears through southeast Sask. causing damage
A severe thunderstorm near Estevan on June 14th, 2018.
Kyle Brittain
The supercell intensified as it tracked east along the international border.
Hail as large as baseballs and tennis balls, as well as 151 km/h wind gusts were reported after 4 p.m. near Estevan.
Tennis ball size hail reported south of Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Ryan Wunsch
Baseball size hail reported near Cardnuff on June 14, 2018.
The large hail and strong winds caused considerable damage, flattening crops, shredding siding and breaking windows and windshields .
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Lia Loppe
Scott Kienlen’s truck was damaged as baseball sized hail fell at North Portal on June 14, 2018.
Scott Kienlen
Scott Kienlen’s truck was damaged as baseball sized hail fell at North Portal on June 14, 2018.
Scott Kienlen
A large tree was uprooted in Estevan after severe thunderstorm rolled through, producing 151 km/h wind gusts on June 14, 2018.
Tiffany Lizee
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Randy Logue
Randy Logue
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Randy Logue
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Lia Loppe
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Lia Loppe
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
Brianna Beatty
A severe thunderstorm caused significant damage to a farm near Oxbow on June 14, 2018.
A funnel cloud was observed southwest of Frobisher, Sask. at 5:05 p.m. but there were no reports of the funnel cloud making contact with the ground.
Widespread power outages were also an issue across southern Saskatchewan throughout the course of the day.
Widespread outages as a result of severe thunderstorms on June 14, 2018.
SaskPower
SaskPower posted on Twitter that they were dealing with flash flooding and transmission damage around their Boundary Dam Power Station south of Estevan.
