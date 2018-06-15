Southeast Sask. hit with 151 km/h winds, tennis ball sized hail

Just as anticipated, southeastern Saskatchewan was slammed with severe weather on Thursday.

Warm, moist air created ideal conditions for a supercell to develop around 3 p.m. near Estevan.

The supercell intensified as it tracked east along the international border.

Hail as large as baseballs and tennis balls, as well as 151 km/h wind gusts were reported after 4 p.m. near Estevan.

The large hail and strong winds caused considerable damage, flattening crops, shredding siding and breaking windows and windshields .

A funnel cloud was observed southwest of Frobisher, Sask. at 5:05 p.m. but there were no reports of the funnel cloud making contact with the ground.

Cone shaped funnel located SW of Frobisher, SK at 5:05 pm and some pretty structure SE of Lyleton at 6:40 pm. #mbstorm#skstorm pic.twitter.com/cfpKgGgcV2 — Misheyla Iwasiuk (@MisheylaIwasiuk) June 15, 2018

Widespread power outages were also an issue across southern Saskatchewan throughout the course of the day.

SaskPower posted on Twitter that they were dealing with flash flooding and transmission damage around their Boundary Dam Power Station south of Estevan.

A severe storm hit the Estevan area, causing flash flooding and damage to transmission structures around the Boundary Dam Power Station. Our crews are working hard to repair damage and restore power to southeast Saskatchewan as quickly and safely as possible. #SkOutage #SkStorm pic.twitter.com/HW3uNZdBpF — SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 15, 2018

