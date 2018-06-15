Greek staple in Kingston closing — at least for now

A culinary staple in Kingston’s west end is closing, at least temporarily.

The owners of Minos Village say new building ownership has forced them out, leaving them searching for a new home.

“It’s see you later, and thank you, I really appreciate it.”

Minos Village will be closing its doors on Sunday after more than 30 years in business.

An employee for 30 of those years, Kristine Flemming, says people in the area are showing their support online.

“We have had a lot of people that have really commented and been very upset and sad about the closing of it. It’s been an icon and established as one of the few places in Kingston where people can gather.”

The building was recently sold and Minos was forced to close by the end of June.

The restaurant is known for its large banquet hall, which made it the perfect spot for parties of all sizes.

D’Amore believes that is one of the key factors in deciding where to relocate.

“I’m looking for a banquet hall because the people really want that, but it’s hard in Kingston to find a building of this size,” she says.

Flemming says the environment created by the staff, management, and guests really made it feel like a small community.

“It’s a social event. It’s getting along. There’s a lot of employees that have been here a long time and we work as a team together. We’re very close and we’re more like a family.”

Minos will be holding an auction on June 23 to sell excess furniture and equipment. They hope for a fall re-opening.