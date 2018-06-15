Hope & Cope’s Cancer Survivorship Day brings survivor stories forward

Susan Wener is a best-selling author, educator, therapist and two-time cancer survivor who advocates a positive attitude when fighting for survival.

Wener joined Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the importance of maintaining hope when battling traumatic disease.

“I think that we all have an aspect of resilience within us,” Wener said.

“It’s in the getting up. It’s in the dusting yourself off and continuing that you learn almost like a muscle to build resilience.”

When first diagnosed with colon cancer 29 years ago, Wener says Hope & Cope and founder Sheila Kussner kept her spirits up.

“It helps people from the moment of diagnosis. It embraces them, their families and loved ones,” Wener said of the organization.

“It literally partners them, holds their hand and walks beside them through this journey.”

After being diagnosed with lung cancer and had a lung removed four years later, Wener credits the inspiration and strength Hope & Cope enabled within her to teach and motivate cancer patients.

Wener will be the featured guest speaker at Hope & Cope’s Annual Cancer Survivorship Day, open to all cancer patients, survivors, family and friends.

“It doesn’t really matter what happens to you. We’re all going to face difficulties and challenges,” Wener said of her message.

“What we do with the things that happen to us will define the quality of our lives.”

Hope & Cope’s Annual Cancer Survivorship Day conference takes place June 19 at the Jewish General Hospital Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.